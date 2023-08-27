Analysts Set HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Target Price at $36.00

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of HCP opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 33,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $897,666.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 156,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,314.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,880,886 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,436,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

