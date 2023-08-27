Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

ASUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

ASUR opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.18 million, a P/E ratio of -27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.