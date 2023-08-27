Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target at $21.83

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

