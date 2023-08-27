Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target at $21.83

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on CTRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
CTRE opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
