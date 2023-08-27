CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. CareDx has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $472.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.03.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,992 shares of company stock worth $336,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 226.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 226,959 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in CareDx by 90.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 127,208 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

