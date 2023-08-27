Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

FSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of FSR opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fisker by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

