InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in InMode by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in InMode by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,536,353 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 306,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.10.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

