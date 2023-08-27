Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,819 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 80.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

GMAB stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84.

Analyst Ratings

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMAB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.50.

Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

