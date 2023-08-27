Atria Investments Inc Sells 179 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $166.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $143.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $97.76 and a twelve month high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,250. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

