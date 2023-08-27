Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,935 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

FREL stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $977.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

