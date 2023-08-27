Raymond James Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.70.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

