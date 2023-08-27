Atria Investments Inc Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $149.58 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $202.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.12, a P/E/G ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.