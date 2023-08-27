Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTW opened at $205.60 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

