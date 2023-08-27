Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

NASDAQ ON opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

