Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $150.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.69.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $122.39 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.