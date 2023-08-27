Atria Investments Inc Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

