Atria Investments Inc Sells 37,919 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,919 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,602,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 140,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,661,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

