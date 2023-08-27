Piper Sandler Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $620.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $620.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.00. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.