Atria Investments Inc Sells 12,934 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,772,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,608 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $37.97 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

