Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,618 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.