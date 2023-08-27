Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,053 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ABB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in ABB by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,360,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ABB by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ABB by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

ABB Stock Up 1.0 %

ABBNY opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.