Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

