Atria Investments Inc Buys 8,735 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after buying an additional 113,013 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

