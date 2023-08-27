Atria Investments Inc Purchases Shares of 22,782 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of DOCU opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -137.97, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

