Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,257 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMN opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.