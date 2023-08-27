Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading Up 1.6%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.91. Approximately 425,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 728,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.97 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 37.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.644363 EPS for the current year.
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
