Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 31,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

