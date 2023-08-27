Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

