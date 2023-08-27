Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Up 14.3%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 50,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 136,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Kropz Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.47 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.03.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

