Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $449.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.18.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

