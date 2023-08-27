Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Down 6.6%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.65 and last traded at $89.65. 291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.
