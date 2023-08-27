Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 8.1% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
