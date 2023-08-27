Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $370.00 and last traded at $395.00. 84 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.00.

Scope Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.78 and its 200 day moving average is $384.91.

About Scope Industries

(Get Free Report)

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scope Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scope Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.