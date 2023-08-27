NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Down 0.5%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 8,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NanoXplore to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

NanoXplore Price Performance

About NanoXplore

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

