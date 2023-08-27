Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85. 4,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 33,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Exicure Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Exicure had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exicure

Exicure Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 329.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

