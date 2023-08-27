Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85. 4,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 33,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Exicure Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Exicure had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.49%.
Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.
