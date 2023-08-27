Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Up 0.2%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 48,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 527,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.09.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34.

