Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Shares Up 11%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 7,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. Greenbriar Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

