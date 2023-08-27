Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Trading Up 3.2%

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 138,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 20,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Otonomo Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Otonomo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Otonomo Technologies by 273.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,838,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform for car manufacturers, drivers, insurance carriers, and service providers. Its Smart Mobility Data Platform provides access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions for customers' products and services. The company offers automotive data, such as doors state, battery voltage, or remaining fuel to driving data; traffic data, including traffic management, location intelligence, business research, smart cities and urban planning, navigation, and safety and emergency solutions; road signs data, comprising driver alerts, municipal maintenance, mapping services, and urban planning for smart cities; hazard data, which include mapping, road safety, accident investigation and prediction, smart cities, and route optimization; and commercial fleet data, such as business and financial research, and industrial analysis, as well as BMW car data and BMW car data for fleets.

