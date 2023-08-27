Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) dropped 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 68,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 139,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunome
Immunome Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Immunome
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth $83,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.