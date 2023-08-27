Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) dropped 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 68,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 139,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Immunome Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Immunome

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth $83,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

