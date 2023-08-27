VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 0.9%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.61. 8,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 1,658.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

