VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 0.9%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.61. 8,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 1,658.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.
About VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.
