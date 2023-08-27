ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. 32 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

