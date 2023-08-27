Brazil Minerals (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $24.53. 45,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,743,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

