Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in August

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amsc Asa Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:ASCJF opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. Amsc Asa has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Get Amsc Asa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Amsc Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Amsc Asa

(Get Free Report)

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amsc Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsc Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.