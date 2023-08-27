Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,206,800 shares, a growth of 424.7% from the July 31st total of 4,994,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARNGF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Stock Performance
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argonaut Gold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.