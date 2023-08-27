Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,206,800 shares, a growth of 424.7% from the July 31st total of 4,994,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARNGF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

