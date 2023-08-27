Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,743 ($35.00) to GBX 2,616 ($33.38) in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,342.25.

Admiral Group stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $30.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

