Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the July 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 258.7 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of APYRF opened at $14.88 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APYRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

