Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in August

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance
Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.36. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 26.11%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
