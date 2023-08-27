Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in August

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.36. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 26.11%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.