AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 303.7% in August

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 303.7% from the July 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.6 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMVMF opened at $33.93 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

