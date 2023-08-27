AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

ARHUF stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. AAK AB has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

Get AAK AB (publ.) alerts:

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, and fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care categories.

Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.