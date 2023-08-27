Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $4.75 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

About Aozora Bank

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.