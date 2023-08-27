Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aozora Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $4.75 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.
About Aozora Bank
