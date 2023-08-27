Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $4.75 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

