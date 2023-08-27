Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,981,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 1,165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

ARYMF stock opened at C$0.16 on Friday. Argosy Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

