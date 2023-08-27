Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,981,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 1,165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
ARYMF stock opened at C$0.16 on Friday. Argosy Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
